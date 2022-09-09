The CHF 75 million senior secured loan will be used by Basilea for the repayment of its convertible bonds (ISIN CH0305398148), which are due in December 2022 in an outstanding nominal amount of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Basilea announces CHF 75 million senior secured… - September 8, 2022
- USD/CHF drops below 0.9700 despite soaring hawkish Fed bets, US Inflation in focus - September 8, 2022
- Congestive Heart Failure Market-Global Industry Share, Size, Growth, Revenue, Top Manufactures and Forecast Report 2022 to 2029 - September 8, 2022