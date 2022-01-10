Non-deferred revenue contributions from Basilea’s marketed products, the antifungal Cresemba and the antibiotic Zevtera, are expected to have increased by 65% to approximately CHF 129 million (FY 2020 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Basilea exceeds 2021 financial guidance on preliminary revenue and year-end cash-position - January 10, 2022
- Swiss Franc to Paraguayan Guarani Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 9, 2022
- Egyptian Pound to Swiss Franc Spot Exchange Rates for 2022 - January 9, 2022