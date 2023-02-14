22% year-on-year increase of royalty income from antifungal Cresemba ® Operating profit of CHF 18.5 million and net profit of CHF 12.1 million Strengthened balance sheet through non-dilutive repayment …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea reports strong financial results 2022 based on successful implementation of new strategy - February 14, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Extends break of fortnight-old support towards 0.9160 - February 14, 2023
- USD/CHF stabilizes below 0.9200 as investors digest US Inflation-inspired uncertainty - February 13, 2023