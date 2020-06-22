Basilea Pharmaceutica Ltd. (SIX: BSLN) announced today that it has received a CHF 5 million milestone payment from its license partner Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE, “Pfizer”). The milestone was triggered by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Basilea receives CHF 5 million milestone payment related to marketing authorization of antifungal Cresemba® in Russia - June 22, 2020
- Basilea Pharmaceutica AG: Basilea receives CHF 5 million milestone payment related to marketing authorization of antifungal Cresemba in Russia - June 22, 2020
- AUD/CHF Has Further Upside Potential - June 21, 2020