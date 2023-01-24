Basilea had previously guided for an operating loss for 2022 of CHF 10 million to 15 million. Adesh Kaul, Chief Financial Officer, commented: “Our strong 2022 financial performance is the result of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Basilea reports preliminary operating profit for 2022, significantly above guidance - January 24, 2023
- USD/CHF snap two-day winning streak as US Dollar traces sluggish yields ahead of key data - January 23, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Slips from bear’s grip on crossing 0.9200 hurdle - January 23, 2023