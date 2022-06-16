BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 645 to CHF 460 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Separately, Morgan …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Lowered to CHF 460 at Berenberg Bank - June 16, 2022
- Berenberg Bank Cuts BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) Price Target to CHF 460 - June 16, 2022
- NZD heads towards 64 USc, notably outperforming the AUD - June 16, 2022