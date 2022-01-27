Bellevue anticipates significantly higher net profit of CHF 43 mn (+93%) – Ordinary dividend to be increased by 80% to CHF 2.70

Jan-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 of the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) Given a CHF 87 Price Target at UBS Group - January 27, 2022
- USD/CHF climbs to mid-0.9200s, over two-week high amid sustained USD buying - January 27, 2022
- Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “CHF 111” Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) - January 27, 2022