Bellevue Group AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Dividend 26-Jan-2023 / 07:00 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …
- Bellevue expects significantly lower net profit of CHF 25 mn – Dividend of CHF 2.00 per share proposed - January 26, 2023
