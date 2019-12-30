“Your heart muscle strength has improved. You have never had symptoms of congestive heart failure. The heart chamber sizes, wall thickness, estimated pressures, and heart valves are normal. Several 24 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bernie Sanders is in ‘good health’ after heart attack, doctor says in summary of health - December 30, 2019
- Nestlé AG: Nestlé completes CHF 20 billion share buyback program, will start new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion - December 30, 2019
- Nestlé completes CHF 20 billion share buyback program, will start new share buyback program of up to CHF 20 billion - December 30, 2019