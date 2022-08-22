Bluestar Alliance LLC has entered into a license agreement with CHF Industries for Home Textiles and Soft Goods for Brookstone. CHF Industries, recognized as a leader in the design, manufacturing and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bluestar Alliance Announces CHF Industries as Brookstone Licensee for Home Textiles and Soft Goods including Heated Blankets and Heated Throws - August 22, 2022
- USD/CHF hits two-week high amid sustained USD buying, risk-off mood seems to cap gains - August 22, 2022
- Kinarus announces the issuance of convertible notes of up to CHF 20 million to an entity managed by Yorkville - August 22, 2022