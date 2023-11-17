Bobby Ussery, a Hall of Fame jockey who won the 1967 Kentucky Derby and then crossed the finish line first in the 1968 edition only to be disqualified days later, has died. He was 88. Ussery died …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bobby Ussery, Hall of Fame jockey whose horse was DQ’d in 1968 Kentucky Derby, dies at 88 - November 17, 2023
- USD/CHF heading into the low end, aimed at 0.8850 - November 17, 2023
- Failure to maintain Register of Charges in Form No. CHF-7 – MCA imposes 10.50 Lakh Penalty - November 17, 2023