Drivetek’s competencies include design and development of power electronics and electrical machines, system engineering, and control software.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BorgWarner acquires Drivetek for Rs 301 crore - December 2, 2022
- Switzerland’s support for Palestinian refugees in the Middle East: continued contribution to UNRWA for the period 2023–24 - December 2, 2022
- Swiss data center firm Green completes $514 million refinancing - December 2, 2022