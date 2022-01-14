Charles “Bud” Sedlachek was born in Jasper, Minnesota, in 1938, died of congestive heart failure in Brainerd at 83 on Jan. 3. The Crow Wing County farmer loved John Deere equipment, so a John Deere …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Brainerd farmer buried in John Deere casket with tractor-led funeral procession - January 14, 2022
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Bounces off weekly-lows reclaims 0.9100 - January 14, 2022
- Cicor successfully completes mandatory convertible bond offering - January 14, 2022