BRIEF-5EL SA completes first stage of reorganization, reports H1 net loss of CHF 331,000

Oct 2 (Reuters) – 5EL SA: * SAID ON FRIDAY FIRST STAGE OF REORGANIZATION WAS COMPLETED AND COMPRISES OF A CHF 10 MILLION CAPITAL INCREASE, ACQUISITION OF THE NATIVE AG AND THE LAUNCH OF 5EL BLOCKCHAIN LAB BUSINESS UNIT
