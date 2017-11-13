* Says qtrly adjusted loss per share CHF 0.16 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-AC Immune SA reports quarterly loss per share CHF 0.15 - November 13, 2017
- BRIEF-Sonova Holding H1 normalized EBITDA up 17 pct at CHF 241 million - November 13, 2017
- Sothebys : (English) Sotheby’s Geneva Sale of Important Watches totals CHF 5,3 million / US$ 5.2 - November 12, 2017