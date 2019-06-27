BRIEF-Aluflexpack AG Says Co Sets Issue Price At CHF 21 Per Share

* ALUFLEXPACK AG – TOTAL ISSUANCE VOLUME OF APPROXIMATELY CHF 168.6 MILLION, INCLUDING OVER-ALLOTMENT OF 10 PER CENT OF BASE OFFERING Source text for Eikon: Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)