BRIEF-Arbonia Proposes Distribution Of Dividend Of CHF 0.20 Per Share

Feb 19 (Reuters) – ARBONIA AG: * PROPOSES THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.20 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trus…
