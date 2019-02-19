BRIEF-Arbonia Proposes Distribution Of Dividend Of CHF 0.20 Per Share

Feb 19 (Reuters) – ARBONIA AG: * PROPOSES THE DISTRIBUTION OF A DIVIDEND OF CHF 0.20 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trus…

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)