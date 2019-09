BRIEF-Asmallworld H1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of CHF 0.3 Million

* EBITDA FOR FIRST SIX MONTHS CAME IN AT CHF 0.5M COMPARED TO CHF -1.4M FOR SAME PERIOD IN 2018 * CONFIRMS ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE OF CHF 12-12.5M FOR FULL YEAR, COMPARED TO CHF 8.8M IN 2018 * FOR H1 …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)