July 11 (Reuters) – Bossard Holding AG: * POSTS 3.2% DROP IN SALES TO CHF 218.7 MILLION (-1.6 PERCENT IN LOCAL CURRENCY) IN THE SECOND QUARTER * BASED ON THE CURRENT RESULTS, THE EBIT MARGIN FOR 2019 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Bossard Holding Says H1 Net Income Down At CHF 41.6 Mln - July 11, 2019
- USD/CHF drops below 0.9900 as US Dollar falls across the board - July 10, 2019
- USD/CHF inches lower toward 0.99, eyes on Powell testimony and FOMC minutes - July 10, 2019