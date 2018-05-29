* PROPOSES DIVIDEND OF CHF 6.00 PER SHARE (CHF 7.00 IN PREVIOUS YEAR) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Holding FY Consolidated Net Income At CHF 29.0 Mln - May 29, 2018
- JPY or CHF: Which safe haven? – Rabobank - May 29, 2018
- Swiss Franc Today: Risks Still Remain For CHF And The Swiss Economy - May 28, 2018