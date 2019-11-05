Nov 4 (Reuters) – Burckhardt Compression Holding AG : * BURCKHARDT COMPRESSION – CONTINUES TO GUIDE FOR SALES OF CHF 600 MILLION TO 640 MN FOR ENTIRE 2019 FISCAL YEAR AND A SLIGHT INCREASE IN …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Burckhardt Compression Reports HY Consolidated Group Sales Of CHF 276.2 Million - November 5, 2019
- USD/CHF remains above 100-day SMA as bulls cheer risk-on, USD strength - November 4, 2019
- CHF Solutions down 21% on equity offering - November 4, 2019