BRIEF-Carlo Gavazzi H1 Group Revenue At Around CHF 75.8 Mln

* EXPECTS H1 EBIT TO BE LOWER VS YEAR AGO AT AROUND CHF 5.3 MILLION (-18.5%) * EXPECTS H1 NET INCOME TO BE LOWER VS YEAR AGO AT AROUND CHF 3.3 MILLION (-28.3%) …
