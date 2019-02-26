* OUTLOOK 2019: NET RESULT EXCLUDING EXTRAORDINARY INFLUENCES IS LIKELY TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH PY LEVEL Source text – bit.ly/2VltLwh Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The T…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Banque Cantonale De Geneve FY Net Profit At CHF 91.2 Mln - February 26, 2019
- EQS-News: Bellevue Group reports net profit of CHF 20 mn for 2018 – Perpetuation of results due to high quality of revenues - February 26, 2019
- BRIEF-CPH Chemie Und Papier Holding FY EBIT At CHF 51.6 Mln - February 26, 2019