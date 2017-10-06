BRIEF-Ems Chemie Holding 9mth net sales up at CHF 1,598 mln

Oct 6 (Reuters) – EMS CHEMIE HOLDING AG: * IN THE FIRST 9 MONTHS OF 2017, NET SALES ROSE BY 6.7% COMPARED TO PREVIOUS YEAR TO REACH CHF 1,598 MLN * FOR THE WHOLE YEAR 2017, EMS CONTINUES TO EXPECT NET SALES AND NET OPERATING INCOME (EBIT) SLIGHTLY ABOVE …

