Aug 28 (Reuters) – ENR Russia Invest SA: * H1 NET PROFIT OF CHF 3.54 MILLION (COMPARED TO A CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS OF CHF 119’077 FOR SIMILAR PERIOD IN 2018) Source text for Eikon: Further …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-ENR Russia Invest H1 Net Result Turns To Profit Of CHF 3.54 Million - August 28, 2019
- UBS Wealth slashes GBP/CHF forecasts but sees the pair ending the year higher than current levels - August 28, 2019
- USD/CHF technical analysis: Manages to hold above 0.9800 handle, 200-hour SMA - August 28, 2019