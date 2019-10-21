Oct 21 (Reuters) – GLARNER KANTONALBANK: * 9-MONTH OPERATING INCOME INCREASED TO 60.2 MILLION SWISS FRANCS AND NET PROFIT INCREASED TO 17.8 MILLION SWISS FRANCS * 9-MONTH OPERATING INCOME INCREASED BY …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Glarner Kantonalbank 9-Month Net Income Up At CHF 44.2 Million - October 21, 2019
- Real Story – retiring Chf State`s Atty Kevin Kane pt2 - October 20, 2019
- Real Story – Chf State`s Atty Kevin Kane pt1 - October 20, 2019