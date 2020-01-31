BRIEF-Gurit Holding FY Net Sales Up At CHF 576.4 Mln

GURIT HOLDING AG: * NET SALES OF CHF 576.4 MILLION FOR FULL YEAR 2019 (FY 2018: CHF 425.3 MILLION) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters …
