* FY NET SALES REACHED APPROXIMATELY CHF 262 MILLION (2018: CHF 407.0 MILLION) Source text: bit.ly/31PLXm2 Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Meyer Burger Technology FY Net Sales Down At About CHF 262 Mln - February 13, 2020
- EUR/CHF Breaks Descending Triangle – US Session Trade Idea - February 12, 2020
- CHF Solutions expands presence in Europe - February 12, 2020