BRIEF-Plazza Immobilien FY Profit Up At CHF 36.7 Million

* FY PROFIT CHF 36.706 MILLION VERSUS 23.580 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/2Q35fjg Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
