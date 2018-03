BRIEF-Sensirion Prices Its IPO At CHF 36 Per Share

March 22 (Reuters) – SENSIRION HOLDING AG: * EQS-ADHOC: SENSIRION AG: SENSIRION HOLDING AG PRICES ITS IPO AT CHF 36 PER SHARE AND LISTS ON SIX SWISS * PRICES ITS IPO AT CHF 36 PER SHARE AND LISTS ON SIX SWISS EXCHANGE * PLACEMENT VOLUME OF CHF 276 MILLION …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)