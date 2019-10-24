BRIEF-Sika AG Reports 9 Months Sales Growth Of 15.1% In Local Currencies To Over CHF 6 Bln

* 9 MONTHS OPERATING PROFIT (EBIT) IMPROVED BY 10.6% TO A NEW RECORD LEVEL OF CHF 805.9 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)