BRIEF-Sika reports 9 month net profit of CHF 477.4 mln

* 9 month sales growth of 7.9% in local currency (6.8% in CHF) to CHF 4,627.5 million * 9 month operating result (EBIT) up 13.2%, net profit 14.9% higher * 9 month operating profit (EBIT) improved by 13.2% to CHF 669.0 million (previous year: CHF …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)