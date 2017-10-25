* 9 month sales growth of 7.9% in local currency (6.8% in CHF) to CHF 4,627.5 million * 9 month operating result (EBIT) up 13.2%, net profit 14.9% higher * 9 month operating profit (EBIT) improved by 13.2% to CHF 669.0 million (previous year: CHF …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Sika reports 9 month net profit of CHF 477.4 mln - October 25, 2017
- USD/CHF Strong Momentum - October 25, 2017
- Meyer Burger awarded major strategic contract for around CHF 45 million - October 25, 2017