BRIEF-Sulzer H1 Diluted Earnings Per Share CHF 1.90

* SAYS RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2019 FOR ORDER INTAKE TO GROW BY 6% TO 9% (PREVIOUSLY 2% TO 5%) * SAYS RAISES ITS FORECAST FOR FY 2019 FOR SALES TO GROW BY 7% TO 9% (PREVIOUSLY 3% TO 5%) * SULZER …
