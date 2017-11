BRIEF-Ypsomed increases its forecast to an operating result of CHF 60 mln

Nov 9(Reuters) – YPSOMED HOLDING AG : * SAYS FIRST SIX MONTHS OF 2017/18, A CONSOLIDATED TOTAL TURNOVER OF CHF 213.4 MILLION. THE GROWTH CORRESPONDS TO AN INCREASE IN TURNOVER OF 15.1 PCT (PREVIOUS YEAR: CHF 185.4 MILLION) * SAYS THE NET PROFIT FOR THE …

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)