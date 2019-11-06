BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding H1 Earnings Up At CHF 4.4 Million

* H1 EARNINGS CHF MILLION 4.4 VERSUS CHF MILLION 1.8 YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/34veyx6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)