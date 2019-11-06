* H1 EARNINGS CHF MILLION 4.4 VERSUS CHF MILLION 1.8 YEAR AGO Source text: bit.ly/34veyx6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom) Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- BRIEF-Zueblin Immobilien Holding H1 Earnings Up At CHF 4.4 Million - November 6, 2019
- BRIEF-Swiss Life Says 9M Premiums Rise 25% To CHF 18.0 Bln - November 6, 2019
- USD/CHF slips from 1-week high as recent trade headlines trigger risk-off - November 5, 2019