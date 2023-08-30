It also expects a firm Swiss franc trend and recommends selling the Pound to Swiss franc exchange rate (GBP/CHF) at 1.1137. It sees the first significant support level at 1.1046. GBP/CHF traded at …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- British Pound Outlook Bearish After PMI Data, Sell Sterling To Franc Rate At 1.1137 - August 30, 2023
- USD/CHF holds ground near 0.8800 after soft Swiss Survey Expectations, US data eyed - August 30, 2023
- USD/CHF pares the biggest daily loss in five weeks around 0.8800, focus on mid-tier Swiss/US data - August 30, 2023