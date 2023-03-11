High blood pressure increases the risk of other diseases such as heart disease, congestive heart failure (CHF), stroke, and kidney disease. Heart disease kills about 600,000 people every year in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Brulafine Reviews 2023 – Does This Fat Burner Really Works? Safe Supplement? Read Before You Buy! - March 11, 2023
- 3 Rolex Daytonas Stole the Show in Sotheby’s First Major Sale of Watch Auction Season - March 10, 2023
- USD/CHF Price Analysis: Collapses below 20/50-DMAs once bears moved in at the 100-DMA - March 10, 2023