Bond Bühler repays first bond tranche of CHF 180 million 22.12.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST Repayment of bond issued in 2017 Uzwil (Switzerland),2, 2022 – The Swiss technology group Bühler announces the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bühler repays first bond tranche of CHF 180 million - December 22, 2022
- Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. to Sell its Switzerland Business to Goldbach Group, an Affiliate of TX Group, for CHF 86 Million - December 22, 2022
- USD/CHF prints four-day downtrend near 0.9250 as US Dollar retreats, US GDP in focus - December 21, 2022