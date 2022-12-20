Since the start of the fiscal year on April 1st 2022, Burckhardt Compression’s order intake passed one billion Swiss francs, a new milestone in the company’s history. The sales and EBIT outlook for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Burckhardt Compression: Order intake passed one billion Swiss francs - December 20, 2022
- Burckhardt Compression hits new milestone; order intake bypasses one billion Swiss francs - December 20, 2022
- Sterling Sold for Swiss Francs at Goldman Sachs as GBP/CHF Tipped for 1.10 - December 20, 2022