Bystronic AG: High sales growth of 14% in the 1st quarter of 2023 14.04.2023 / 06:30 CET/CEST Zurich, April 14, 2023 Order intake in the first quarter of the current financial year totaled CHF 217.8 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Bystronic AG: High sales growth of 14% in the 1st quarter of 2023 - April 14, 2023
- Comet with subdued start to 2023 - April 14, 2023
- USD/CHF drops back towards 27-month low with eyes on Swiss, US inflation clues - April 13, 2023