Canada is heavily dependent on the oil market, being a top seven producer globally. The breakdown in the CAD/CHF below its short-term resistance zone is favored to lead to more downside. The Force …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CAD/CHF: Breakdown to Extend Bearish Trend - December 26, 2019
- EUR/CHF 4H Chart: Could still edge lower - December 25, 2019
- Swiss Re AG (VTX:SREN) Receives CHF 109.23 Consensus Price Target from Analysts - December 25, 2019