CAD/CHF gains traction as crude oil soars

Crude oil jumps more than 2% on Tuesday as Middle-East tensions intensify. CAD/CHF is finding support at the 0.7250 level. The CAD/CHF is currently trading at around 0.73169 up 0.63% on Tuesday as the CAD is gaining some strength with crude oil prices …
