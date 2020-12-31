Talkpool said Calypso has taken up its option to convert a loan awarded to the Swedish network services provider into shares. The loan has been converted from CHF 500,000 to SEK 4,808,812, taking into …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Calypso to convert loan to Talkpool into shares - December 31, 2020
- Calypso to convert loan awarded to Talkpool into company shares - December 31, 2020
- Osteoporosis may independently predict worse outcomes in CHF: Study - December 31, 2020