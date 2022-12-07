Blood pressure is a key health indicator, but our method of measuring it can be a little cumbersome. Inflatable cuffs can be uncomfortable and a bit of a faff to use. If we could develop a …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Camera Measures Blood Pressure with Quick Look - December 7, 2022
- Swiss Life Asset Management AG: Swiss Life REF (CH) ESG Swiss Properties: Portfolio purchase worth around CHF 240 million - December 7, 2022
- USD/CHF stays defensive above 0.9400 amid sluggish markets in Asia - December 6, 2022