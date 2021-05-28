The capital increase carried out from 10 May to 26 May 2021 for the HSL Fund (ISIN CH0495275668) was successfully completed with proceeds of CHF 37.6 million. The capital increase was significantly …
Capital increase of HSL Fund significantly oversubscribed
