The Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) has ruled against King Faisal FC in their appeal against the decision of the Appeals Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA).
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CAS dismisses King Faisal FC’s appeal against GFA decision, ordered to pay CHF 4,000 to GFA - October 27, 2023
- USD/CHF Forecast: Rallies Against Swiss Franc Again - October 27, 2023
- Switzerland increases federal spending forecast - October 27, 2023