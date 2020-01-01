The double-Oscar winner, with startling violet eyes, was worth an estimated £375 million when she died from congestive heart failure. The Spanish golfer died on May 7, 2011, aged 54, three years after …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- Celebrity deaths in the last decade from Amy Winehouse to George Michael - January 1, 2020
- Gertrude Himmelfarb, scholar of Victorian era and neoconservative thinker, dies at 97 - December 31, 2019
- Himmelfarb, influential conservative scholar, dies at 97 - December 31, 2019