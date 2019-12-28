Mendelson, who won a dozen Emmys in his long career, died at his home in Hillsborough, California, of congestive heart failure at age 86 after a long struggle with lung cancer, son Jason Mendelson …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ TV Producer Lee Mendelson Dies at 86 - December 28, 2019
- Lee Mendelson dies; he brought “Charlie Brown Christmas” to TV - December 28, 2019
- ‘Charlie Brown Christmas’ producer, Lee Mendelson, dies at 86 - December 28, 2019