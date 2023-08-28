Switzerland is providing 16 million francs in cohesion assistance to Slovenia as part of a financial mechanism known as the Swiss Contribution. The funds will be directed towards environmental and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF 16 million Swiss contribution for climate action - August 28, 2023
- Extra walking can improve quality of life for patients with heart failure - August 28, 2023
- USD/CHF rebounds as investors expect one more interest rate hike from Fed in 2023 - August 28, 2023