In malnourished patients, chronic heart failure (CHF) is associated with increased mortality risk, according to a new study published in the Plos one. Malnutrition has a high occurrence …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by CHF Editor (see all)
- CHF associated with high mortality risk in malnourished patients: Study - November 12, 2021
- USD/CHF knocked back to 0.9200 from 0.9240ish highs as US consumer confidence tumbles to 11 year lows - November 12, 2021
- Halley Berry’s ‘Monster’s Ball’ Co-star Coronji Calhoun Sr. Dead at 30 From Congestive Heart Failure, Former Co-Stars Aid with Funeral Costs - November 12, 2021